East LA's Mexican Independence Day parade honors pandemic heroes

East Los Angeles celebrated Mexican Independence Day with a parade and festival on Sunday.

EAST LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The beloved traditional Mexican Independence Day Parade will return to East Los Angeles Sunday, September 10.

Now in its 77th year, it is the longest-running and largest Mexican heritage parade in the country.

As grand marshal, notable actor, producer and "Live with Kelly and Mark" co-host Mark Consuelos ("Riverdale," "Only Murders in the Building," "How I Met Your Father") will lead this year's festivities which will include live music, cultural entertainment, attractions, food and fun for the entire family.

Hosted by ABC7 Eyewitness News anchor Jovana Lara and weathercaster Danny Romero, the parade will broadcast live from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. on ABC7.

The parade route will travel east on Cesar E. Chavez Avenue, starting from Mednik Avenue and culminating at Record Avenue.

The festivities will continue at the Grand Festival on Mednik Avenue, between East César E. Chávez Avenue and First Street, from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

For 77 years, the Comite Mexicano Civico Patriotico has been the driving force behind the iconic Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival in East Los Angeles.

As a symbol of unity and tradition for the Mexican community, this parade attracts thousands of multigenerational participants and attendees, and consistently surpasses attendance expectations year after year.

The East Los Angeles Mexican Independence Day Parade & Festival is presented and produced by the Comite Mexicano Civico Patriotico, Alexandra Lozano Immigration Law and ABC7, with the support of the Consulate General of Mexico in Los Angeles, Los Angeles County and City of Los Angeles.

