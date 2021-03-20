easter

White House cancels Easter Egg Roll for 2nd straight year; Bidens sending out commemorative eggs

WASHINGTON -- The White House is canceling the annual Easter Egg Roll for the second straight year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A spokesman for first lady Jill Biden said Friday the White House will mark the holiday by sending out 2021 commemorative Easter Egg Roll eggs in the coming days to vaccination sites and local hospitals.

President Rutherford B. Hayes started the tradition in 1878.

There have been a few other times when the event was either moved off the White House grounds or cancelled. During World War I, President Woodrow Wilson suspended the Egg Roll, and Franklin Roosevelt did the same during World War II. President Harry Truman scratched the Egg Roll from 1948 to 1952, because of food rationing and renovations at the White House.

President Dwight Eisenhower restored the event in 1953.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societythe white housejill bidencoronaviruseaster
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
EASTER
Indulge your sweet tooth with these egg-stravagant Easter eggs
Egg-cellent sisters start small business hiding easter eggs
Peeps back in production in after pandemic shutdown
4 COVID-19 outbreaks in 1 county linked to parties, celebrations
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chase ends after LAPD shoot suspect who crashed into home
Hawaiian Gardens hospital to hold hiring event amid reopening
Man carries toddler into San Diego Zoo's elephant habitat
Asian women say shootings point to relentless, racist tropes
Strong quake shakes Japan; minor injuries, no major damage
Protesters seek justice for woman killed in Lamborghini crash
Beverly Hills must drop charges against protesters, judge rules
Show More
DUI suspect arrested after crashing into Hollywood building, striking pedestrians
Spectators from abroad to be barred from Tokyo Olympics
Stanley the giraffe in legal limbo as owner fights misdemeanor criminal case
Asylum seekers waiting in Mexico face threat of violence
What's happening at the U.S.-Mexico border right now?
More TOP STORIES News