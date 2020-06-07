Popular Eaton Canyon park, hiking trails reopen in Altadena

ALTADENA (KABC) -- Good news for hikers in Altadena: The popular Eaton Canyon park has reopened.
However, you must have an online reservation made through the Los Angeles County Parks website.
When you show up at the entrance, you will be required to show proof of your reservation and a photo ID.
Eaton Canyon had to be closed during the Memorial Day weekend because there were too many people - and not enough physical distancing.
Officials remind everyone that the rules are still in effect.
