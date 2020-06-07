Hobbies & Interests

Popular Eaton Canyon park, hiking trails reopen in Altadena

The popular Eaton Canyon park in Altadena has reopened for hiking and other activities, but reservations are now required.
By ABC7.com staff
ALTADENA (KABC) -- Good news for hikers in Altadena: The popular Eaton Canyon park has reopened.

However, you must have an online reservation made through the Los Angeles County Parks website.

When you show up at the entrance, you will be required to show proof of your reservation and a photo ID.

Eaton Canyon had to be closed during the Memorial Day weekend because there were too many people - and not enough physical distancing.

Officials remind everyone that the rules are still in effect.

RELATED: Great hiking trails in Southern California

Guidelines for Los Angeles County parks are available here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsaltadenalos angeles countysocial distancinghikingpark
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Deputy killed, 2 other officers injured after being ambushed in NorCal
California to let schools, gyms, bars reopen next week
Multimillionaire's $1M treasure hidden in Rocky Mountains found
White officer charged after violent confrontation with black man
Mothers, LAPD hold prayer vigil to honor George Floyd
Official: Trump demanded 10K troops in Washington on Monday
George Floyd protests, marches continue across Southland
Show More
Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels resumes services
George Floyd remembered, honored at NC service
LAPD union calls Mayor Garcetti 'unstable,' faults budget cuts
British protesters toss statue of slave trader into harbor
Bride, groom join Philly protesters after wedding ceremony
More TOP STORIES News