UPDATE: One female suspect struck by gunfire and transported to hospital. Eastbound 91 closed at Kramer. Updates will be provided as available. APD lead investigators with @OCDAToddSpitzer pic.twitter.com/mY7pltsO3T — Anaheim PD (@AnaheimPD) July 6, 2019

ANAHIEM, Calif. (KABC) -- All lanes of the eastbound 91 Freeway have been shut down at Kramer Boulevard in Anaheim following an officer-involved shooting that left one female suspect injured.Anaheim police said the shooting involving a Fullerton police officer occurred shortly after 7 p.m. on Friday.The suspect was transported to a hospital but her condition was unknown.