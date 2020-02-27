Video shows chaotic confrontation at Echo Park Lake during cleanup effort

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Video captured a chaotic confrontation involving park rangers and police at Echo Park Lake on Wednesday.The rangers and police officers were there to facilitate a city crew assigned to clean up trash in the area.Video of the incident was posted on social media.The community organization Street Watch LA says some of the items that were being cleaned up belonged to homeless people camped out around the lake.The confrontation led to the arrest of one man for battery on an officer.