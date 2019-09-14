Echo Park shooting leaves three wounded, suspect outstanding

By ABC7.com staff
ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Echo Park shooting left three people injured Friday according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Two people were transported in stable condition. The third victim's condition was unknown. The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Rosemont Avenue.

After a radio call for assistance officers found three people suffering from gunshot wounds.It was unclear what the motive was or who the suspects were.

AIR7HD was overhead of the area shortly after the incident occurred and observed a vehicle surrounded by crime scene tape in the middle of a roadway.

Witnesses reported hearing dozens of shots before police arrived on scene.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
