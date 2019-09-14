Echo Park shooting sends two victims to hospital, suspects outstanding

ECHO PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- An Echo Park shooting sent two people to the hospital Friday according to the Los Angeles Police Department.The incident happened shortly after 8 p.m. near Sunset Boulevard and Rosemont Avenue.After a radio call for assistance officers found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Their condition was unknown. It was unclear what the motive was or who the suspects were.AIR7HD was overhead of the area shortly after the incident occurred and observed a vehicle surrounded by crime scene tape in the middle of a roadway.Witnesses reported hearing dozens of shots before police arrived on scene.