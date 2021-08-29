Ed Asner, actor who portrayed Lou Grant, Carl from 'Up,' has died at 91

Later in life, Asner took on the role of Santa Claus in the modern Christmas classic "Elf" and voiced Carl Fredricksen in Pixar's "Up."
"We are sorry to say that our beloved patriarch passed away this morning peacefully. Words cannot express the sadness we feel. With a kiss on your head- Goodnight dad. We love you," his verified account tweeted.
