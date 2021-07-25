Ed Buck trial: Jury deliberations expected to begin Tuesday

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) -- Jury deliberations are expected to begin Tuesday in the federal trial of former political donor Ed Buck, who is accused of providing methamphetamine to two men who died in his West Hollywood apartment.A prosecutor told jurors Friday that Buck caused the deaths of Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean as a result of his fetish'' for injecting men with increasing doses of methamphetamine until they became comatose, but the defense countered that the victims had underlying medical conditions that ended their lives."He would find desolate, vulnerable victims and push meth on them over and over ... until they went unconscious,'' Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay Bailey said in her closing argument."That's what he liked about it -- the power gave him sexual gratification. ... Every time he stuck a needle in someone's arm, he was playing God. And he never stopped -- not even after two men died,'' Bailey added.However, Ludlow Creary II, one of Buck's attorneys, argued that his client actually did nothing more than enjoy party-and-play sessions involving drugs and sex with men he met online. It had nothing to do with Buck that two men who suffered from serious medical conditions would die at his apartment 18 months apart, the attorney said.