Ed Buck trial: Jury deliberations expected to begin Tuesday

EMBED <>More Videos

Ed Buck trial: Jury deliberations expected to begin Tuesday

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CNS) -- Jury deliberations are expected to begin Tuesday in the federal trial of former political donor Ed Buck, who is accused of providing methamphetamine to two men who died in his West Hollywood apartment.

A prosecutor told jurors Friday that Buck caused the deaths of Gemmel Moore and Timothy Dean as a result of his fetish'' for injecting men with increasing doses of methamphetamine until they became comatose, but the defense countered that the victims had underlying medical conditions that ended their lives.


"He would find desolate, vulnerable victims and push meth on them over and over ... until they went unconscious,'' Assistant U.S. Attorney Lindsay Bailey said in her closing argument.

"That's what he liked about it -- the power gave him sexual gratification. ... Every time he stuck a needle in someone's arm, he was playing God. And he never stopped -- not even after two men died,'' Bailey added.


However, Ludlow Creary II, one of Buck's attorneys, argued that his client actually did nothing more than enjoy party-and-play sessions involving drugs and sex with men he met online. It had nothing to do with Buck that two men who suffered from serious medical conditions would die at his apartment 18 months apart, the attorney said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west hollywoodlos angeles countytrialoverdosemethamphetaminemeth
Copyright © 2021 by City News Service, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 killed in wrong-way crash on 91 Freeway in Long Beach
Fauci: CDC may back wearing face masks more
WeHo suspect out on bond 1 day after alleged kidnapping
California's largest fire burns homes as blazes scorch West
US loses to France 83-76, 25-game Olympic win streak ends
Imprisoned 'Dating Game Killer' Rodney Alcala, 77, dies in California
Hero officers, bystanders save mom, baby pinned under car: video
Show More
SoCal man, 34, who mocked vaccines dies of COVID-19
Jolie-Pitt divorce judge disqualified by California appeals court
Comedian Jackie Mason dies at 93
Americans' optimism about US direction drops since May: POLL
'Stuntman' documentary highlights a legend in the business
More TOP STORIES News