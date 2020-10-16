Society

California mom and son, left homeless after EDD cut off claim, receive outpouring of support

By and Renee Koury
BERKELEY, Calif. -- There has been an outpouring of offers to help a mother and her 4-year-old son who were left homeless and living out of their car after the California Employment Development Department mishandled her case.

Michael Finney, a reporter with ABC7's sister station KGO-TV, received hundreds of calls, emails and messages from as far away as the East Coast, wanting to help them out of their car.

MORE: EDD mishandles claim, leaves NorCal mom and 4-year-old son homeless
Shelby Hughes told her son Callen they were "camping" after her claim was mishandled by the EDD and cut her off from her benefits. In reality, they're homeless and living out of their car.


KGO-TV's 7 On Your Side series shared the story of Shelby Hughes and her little boy Callen, living a good life in Berkeley until the pandemic hit, and EDD kept denying her benefits until they wound up living in their station wagon.

"I'd made a life for myself and now it's gone, just like that. I started losing everything one by one," Hughes had said.

They've been camping outside, mother and son, facing the dangers of being alone in the dark. EDD never did give her help, but KGO and KABC viewers reached out to help her instead.

Among them is Bonnie Holland of Half Moon Bay.

EXCLUSIVE: Insiders say California EDD unemployment benefit scam was get-rich-quick scheme
It's a story you'll only see on ABC7 News: More local charges are likely to be filed in an inmate unemployment benefits scam sweeping the country.


"It just broke my heart to see her and her son in their car at night, having chicken nuggets leftover from the day before, and all her trouble with EDD, it just...both my husband and I were really heartbroken about it," she said.

"My husband and I looked over our budget, and we could afford to give her about a $1,000 to tide her over for food and shelter," Holland continued.

She wasn't the only one. Emails and messages came flooding in. Folks offered everything from a room at their home, to a hotel room, even job offers.

And then there's Janelle Hendrickson - a woman from Southern California.

WATCH: Experts answers EDD, unemployment benefit questions
Michele Evermore, an expert with the National Employment Law Project, answers questions from the public about getting unemployment benefits through California's EDD.


"I have a 4-year-old son, so... with everything that's going on with not getting stimulus packages, it could be any one of us, my sister... I put myself in her situation and it was just one of those things that you have to do what you have to do to help another mom," Hendrickson said.

When Janelle saw Shelby's story, she stayed up all night creating a GoFundMe page to raise money for Shelby and Callen.

"When I started it, I didn't think it would make a difference. If it makes a difference, that's great. You just want babies to be safe," she said.

"I just can't believe there's so many people out there who care. I have people telling me I can come stay with them, people who can help me with jobs," said Shelby Hughes.

VIDEO: CA EDD employee speaks out, says thousands losing unemployment benefits by mistake
As the EDD returns from a two-week "hiatus," more workers say that they've been cut off from their legitimate claims because of others' fraud. Now, an EDD employee confirms the system prevents them from getting help.


For Shelby, the response was overwhelming.

"I lost it, I'm so thankful. It's giving me hope. It's so much more than I've had my entire life. The words 'thank you' wouldn't even show what I'm feeling right now. I wish I could come give everybody a hug."

"To hear people who don't even know me want to reach out and help me and my little boy, it changes everything for me. I just feel like we have something to hope for," Hughes said.

And that hope is already turning into reality.

To donate to Shelby and Callen's GoFundMe, click here.

WATCH: EDD troubles 6 months later -- has anything improved?
Six months after the pandemic threw millions out of work, the EDD still can't deliver benefits to thousands -- but it is paying scammers.

