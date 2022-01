SAN FRANCISCO -- After just over a year in charge, Employment Development Department (EDD) Director Rita Saenz is resigning.Saenz took over in 2020 as the department was dealing with a record number of unemployment claims and unprecedented fraud claims.Governor Gavin Newsom announced Friday that he would be appointing Nancy Farias to take over. Farias has been serving as the Chief Deputy Director of External Affairs, Legislation and Policy at the EDD.She will be sworn in as director on Tuesday.