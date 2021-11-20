climate change

The weight of our decisions: Art takes center stage in Denmark's fight against climate change

In Denmark, art is exposing our climate crisis and its connection to political and economic greed.
DENMARK (KABC) -- As Eyewitness News continues its "Earth on the Edge" series, we're giving you a look at how society is finding a way to reverse the climate's downward spiral through the power of art.

Eyewitness News anchor David Ono traveled to Copenhagen, Denmark, where there is a movement that's grabbing people's attention and influencing a new perspective.

In Copenhagen, locals understand art's importance and influence. It's been part of the culture for thousands of years.

Carolina Edman showed how even sculptures can help us understand the climate crisis. At the Copenhagen Business School, sculptures the shape of carbon dioxide molecules - each weighing 660 pounds - are placed outside to symbolize the amount of damaging carbon a Danish citizen will put into the air in just two weeks.

"What I think art can do is really activate, and really make sure that we understand things beyond facts and numbers. That we can see things with our senses and our emotions," Edman said.

"The whole point of the project is really to feel the weight of your emissions," she added. "So when you lock yourself up, you can really stand there and contemplate on the mass and density of these otherwise invisible fumes."

