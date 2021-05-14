Education

More than $196 million in emergency funding slotted for 4 San Fernando Valley colleges

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- More than $196 million in emergency funding will be made available to four San Fernando Valley colleges under the American Rescue Plan, Reps. Tony Cardenas and Brad Sherman announced Thursday in a joint statement.

The funding is ticketed for Cal State Northridge, Los Angeles Pierce College, Los Angeles Valley College and Los Angeles Mission College, the congressmen said.

The money is intended to help the institutions cope with the severe financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic and continue serving their students safely, they said.

At least half the funding that each institution receives will be distributed in emergency cash assistance grants to students facing hunger, homelessness and other hardship.



"The COVID-19 pandemic has exposed and exacerbated the many challenges students in the San Fernando Valley are facing," said Cardenas.

With so many institutions and students suffering, the need for direct relief has never been more important. These funds will provide struggling students with the urgent assistance needed to help them achieve their goals and complete their education."

Said Sherman: "These funds will provide direct relief to students in the San Fernando Valley, helping them to continue their education and to graduate on time.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a disproportionate impact among Valley students, and this emergency relief is rightly directed to those students who need it most."

The American Rescue Plan provides $36 billion for nearly 3,500 public and private, nonprofit colleges and universities nationwide.

The congressmen said the breakdown for the four San Fernando Valley colleges is:

  • Cal State Northridge: $129,280,593

  • Los Angeles Pierce College: $29,643,969


  • Los Angeles Valley College: $24,876,025

  • Los Angeles Mission College: $12,315,025


    • Students were advised to contact their institutions for more information about how they can apply for an emergency grant.

    The American Rescue Plan also includes nearly $3 billion in additional funding -- which will be distributed at a later date -- for Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs), Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), Tribal Colleges and Universities (TCUs), other Minority-Serving Institutions and other under-resourced institutions.
