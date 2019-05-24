Education

14-year-old Georgia teen accepted to Spelman College

ATLANTA -- A Georgia teen will start her freshman year at university this fall as the youngest student in her college's history.

Fourteen-year-old Sydney Wilson has been a standout student all her life.

She started taking high school classes at the age of 10.

A few months ago, she applied to Spelman College, the famed historically black women's college in Atlanta. She learned just two weeks ago that she got in.

Wilson plans to live on campus like the other students, but she's not worried about the age gap.

"I've been with the older kids all my life, so socially, I don't think it will be a problem for me," Wilson said.

Wilson says she wants to major in biology.
