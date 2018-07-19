EDUCATION

3 SoCal cosmetology schools ordered to cease enrollment following investigation

Documents submitted by the three schools inaccurately claimed that students had completed required training hours. (AP)

By ABC7.com staff
SACRAMENTO (KABC) --
Three cosmetology schools in Southern California will no longer be able to enroll new students after it was determined that they submitted inaccurate and false documents regarding completed training hours of current students.

The affected schools are Queenston College of America in Los Angeles, John Ridgel's Academy of Beauty in Temple City and Orange Valley College in Westminster.

The false documents submitted by the three schools to the California Department of Consumer Affairs' Board of Barbering and Cosmetology inaccurately claimed that students had completed required training hours.

The practice is known as "selling hours" or "diploma mill" activity.

Investigators conducted a series of inspections at the campuses, interviewed students and faculty, and reviewed school records prior to implementing the orders, which went into effect this week.

The orders also require the schools to cease collecting tuition and fees for programs.
