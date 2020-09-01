4 tips to help you manage working from home as kids learn from home

Set clear boundaries so kids know when you are working or when they can do things such as ask for a snack or get help with an assignment.

Don't feel bad about your productivity level as a working parent, Mudd says. It can be hard to multi-task with new demands, so take a break when you're able.

When kids are learning remotely, Mudd says it's okay to let them sleep in. That way you'll have some time alone to work.

Finally, be patient with yourself

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6365258" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Press play to learn more about simple lifestyle habits your student can incorporate and Baylor College of Medicine's free therapy sessions for some students.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6283166" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "Just between April and May, we saw a 623 percent increase in total moderate anxiety and a 285 percent increase in severe anxiety," said the president and CEO of Mental Health Amer

During this COVID-19 pandemic, more parents are working from home, and now some kids are learning from home too.It's a situation that may be creating stress for families as they try to deal with the shift."Before the pandemic, when mom and dad were home, it meant mom and dad were available and it was family time. And this is a really challenging shift in the paradigm for kids to make - to think that now that mom and dad are home that they are now always available, and it's not always family time," said Dr. Emily Mudd with Cleveland Clinic Children's Hospital.Mudd is a child psychologist and has these tips for helping you balance working and learning from home."Have some forgiveness for yourself, and be patient with yourself and your partner, and your children as these are unprecedented times. And just find those moments of happiness to be with your family among the chaos," Mudd said.