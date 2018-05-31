EDUCATION

74 students enlisting to serve country get recognized after Pico Rivera teacher's anti-military rant

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of young people was celebrated in Pico Rivera on Wednesday for their commitment to serving their country.

By
PICO RIVERA, Calif. (KABC) --
Seventy-four high school seniors were celebrated in Pico Rivera on Wednesday for their commitment to serving their country.

For the group of students, who will soon graduate and join the military, it was a very special evening. Organizers of the event said it's often because they don't get the recognition they deserve.

It's weeks before graduation, but the group of high school seniors is already starting a professional journey. They're all enlisting in the military for different reasons.

"I decided to join because I wanted to further my educational goals as well as give myself and my family a better life," said Pomona High School student Melanny Cornejo.

The end goal is all the same -- to make their family proud.

For Joseph Palombi, of St. John Bosco High School in Bellflower, it's his grandpa.

"I never got to meet him, actually, but he's always inspired me to serve my country and serve my greater purpose," he said.

But what brought them together on this night is a reason not as positive. Former El Rancho High School teacher and current city councilman Gregory Salcido made some comments about the armed forces that went viral.

MORE: Pico Rivera councilman, teacher recorded making anti-military rant in classroom
EMBED More News Videos

Gregory Salcido, a government teacher at El Rancho High School, referred to military members as the "freaking lowest of our low" in a classroom rant recorded by a student.


His critical remarks to a student who is enlisting after graduation caught the attention of organization Our Community Salutes. It's what brought them to honor these students.

"When you turn that negative into a positive, that's the lasting impression," said Command Sgt. Maj. Michele S. Jones.

Salcido was fired from the school district but still serves as a councilman in Pico Rivera. Another councilman, Brent Tercero, said it's important to make sure these students know they're valued.

"I think this event helps demonstrate that our community supports the individuals who look to join the military," Tercero said.

And after they join, community leaders hope they'll return home once they've accomplished their service to their country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationmilitaryschooleducationviral videoteacherPico RiveraLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Report: Embattled councilman had porn on school computer
Former students defend Pico Rivera teacher who made anti-military remarks
Pico Rivera councilman blasted for anti-military comments
Outrage sparks over Pico Rivera teacher's anti-veteran rant
Pico Rivera councilman under fire for anti-military rant in classroom
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
Hurricane Lane downgraded to tropical storm after torrential rains
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News