Back to school: ABC7 hosts panel of experts for virtual town hall

As SoCal schools begin returning to in-person instruction, a panel of experts joined ABC7 for a back-to-school virtual town hall on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
Hosted by ABC7's Marc Brown, the panel included:Dr. Kendrick Davis, chief research officer, USC Race & Equity CenterDr. Sylvia Gates Carlisle, director of practice management at UCR FP ResidencyKeara Williams, English teacher, Augustus Hawkins High School, Los Angeles Unified School DistrictRey Saldana, president and CEO, Communities in Schools
The event was streamed live here on ABC7.com, and on the ABC7 Los Angeles apps on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and Android TV
. That's also where our Back to School: COVID Impact reports are available for watching.
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.