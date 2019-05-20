Education

Ammo, razor blades found at San Bernardino County elementary school

By
PHELAN, Calif. (KABC) -- Police were investigating Monday morning after ammunition and razor blades were found on a Phelan school playground.

The items -- about 20 shotgun rounds and nearly a dozen razor blades -- were found at Baldy Mesa Elementary by a school employee, according to the Snowline Joint Unified School District.

The discovery was made before parents and students arrived. Children were taken to a multi-purpose room and their parents were notified, according to a statement from the school district.

Parents were encouraged to keep their kids home or to pick them up if they were already at school.

The school district tweeted a statement following the announcement.



The school is working with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department to investigate.

Parents were worried considering the discovery was the latest in a string of incidents.

"This is the third time within one week that something like this has happened," a parent said. "Last week they said used ammunition was on the side of the street, and Monday or Tuesday, there was a knife with a note. I guess it was a threat."

Late in the afternoon, detectives were alerted to more ammunition found on the street in front of the school.

Detectives said they were from an incident last week.

The investigation is ongoing.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationphelansan bernardino countyschool
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Show More
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
Young photographer captures L.A.'s homeless to humanize issue
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
More TOP STORIES News