Banning teachers hold 3-day strike over added instructional hours

Teachers in Banning began a three-day strike Wednesday, which was the first day of the new school year.Substitute teachers were brought in to oversee classes at Banning Unified School District campuses during the strike.The teachers union said educators are being given more work without added compensation for those extra duties. District officials said the change was made because students at Nicolet Middle School were receiving an hour less of instruction time than Banning High School students.The two sides have been discussing the issue since June 2017.