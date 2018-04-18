EDUCATION

Barbara Bush Foundation highlights first lady's legacy as literacy advocate

EMBED </>More Videos

How the Barbara Bush Foundation carries on the first lady's legacy.

HOUSTON, Texas --
In 2013, Neil and Maria Bush founded the Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation to carry on the former first lady's legacy as a champion of literacy.

The foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life for Houstonians of all ages through the power of of reading, writing, clear communication and critical thinking.

The Barbara Bush Foundation helps increase awareness of the literacy crisis in America.

EMBED More News Videos

How Barbara Bush's legacy as a champion of literacy will live on.



The foundation invests $1.5 million annually in grants, in-kind goods, pro-bono services, tools, support and training to enhance the capacity of literacy organizations and coalitions.

The foundation also recently invested more than $250,000 to the Barbara Bush Library to buy books and a mobile library to continue the effort to improve literacy in order to tackle bigger problems facing society.

The Barbara Bush Houston Literacy Foundation released a statement about Mrs. Bush, saying:

"Mrs. Bush had an unwavering desire to help others with her innate kindness and piercing wisdom. As a role model for leading a life of service to others and a champion of the literacy cause for more than three decades, she will forever be our inspiration for helping people reach their fullest potential in life through the power of literacy.

Before she passed, her foundation donated money to the Barbara Bush Library to replace books destroyed by Hurricane Harvey.

Mrs. Bush authored two children's books, C. Fred's Story and the best-selling Millie's Book, both of which have benefited literacy through proceeds from sales.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationreadingcharitybarbara bushgeorge h.w. bushu.s. & worldHouston
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Show More
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
Child misconduct investigation widens for former Catholic priest arrested in Banning
More News