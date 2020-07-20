Education

California high school sports delayed until at least December, officials say

SACRAMENTO (KABC) -- The California Interscholastic Federation announced Monday that all high school sports will be delayed until at least December.

CIF, the governing body for high school sports in California, and its 10 sections, determined that "education-based athletics" for the 2020-2021 school year will start on a modified schedule, according to a news release.

Following Monday's announcement, each section office will release their own calendar" to reflect regular season starting and ending dates and Section playoffs."

CIF said it is anticipated that most section start dates will begin in December 2020 or January 2021.

"We are continuously monitoring the directives and guidelines released from the Governor's Office, the California Department of Education, the California Department of Public Health, and local county health departments and agencies as these directives and guidelines are followed by our member schools/school districts with student health and safety at the forefront. As these guidelines change, CIF Sections may allow for athletic activity to potentially resume under the summer period rules of the local Section. Also, given this calendar change, the CIF has temporarily suspended Bylaws 600-605 (Outside Competition) in all sports for the 2020-21 school year," according to the news release.

