CA schools superintendent Tony Thurmond outlines plan to tackle racial bias in education

LOS ANGELES -- The Juneteenth holiday this year took on special significance as it came in the middle of a social justice movement.

And the state's schools in particular have had a turbulent year with campuses closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

California Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond spoke to ABC7 via Skype to discuss how the state is addressing racial inequity and bias in the state's schools.

He said the state is rolling out a new training program to help address the issue in schools.

To hear Thurmond's discussion of what the state can do about bias in the schools and what is being done to tackle the achievement gap between students from different racial and socioeconomic groups, watch the video above.
