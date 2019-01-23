EDUCATION

Cal State tuition will not increase in the fall, chancellor says

Great news for Cal State students - their tuition won't cost more in the fall.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Cal State University Chancellor Timothy White said the decision was made because Cal State anticipates the largest state funding increase in its history.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a $300 million increase in ongoing permanent funding for Cal State.

Besides keeping tuition where it stands now, the funding will also help the university system's initiative to raise graduation rates.
