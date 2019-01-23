Cal State tuition will not increase in the fall, chancellor says

"In response to Gov. Newsom's visionary budget, I will not bring forward any request for the Trustees to consider a tuition increase for our 2019-20 budget.

You heard me right—tuition is off the table." — CSU Chancellor Timothy White

Great news for Cal State students - their tuition won't cost more in the fall.Cal State University Chancellor Timothy White said the decision was made because Cal State anticipates the largest state funding increase in its history.Gov. Gavin Newsom has proposed a $300 million increase in ongoing permanent funding for Cal State.Besides keeping tuition where it stands now, the funding will also help the university system's initiative to raise graduation rates.