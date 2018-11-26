WOOLSEY FIRE

Calabasas schools reopen after Woolsey Fire

CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
It was time to get back into the routine for students after their education was interrupted by the Woolsey Fire.

Las Virgines Unified School District campuses welcomed back students Monday morning.

Everyone, as one parent said, is glad to be back to a safe place like A.E. Wright Middle School.

"It feels really good just to like see that everyone's here, and we're all safe and healthy and just to be back at our school," student Katelyn Trevino said. "It's just so, so nice to be back here and so thankful that our school is still standing."

Her mother, Ericka Trevino, said everyone is looking forward to getting back to their normal routines and lives.

According to the district, the Woolsey Fire destroyed the homes of 90 families and five staffers.

One of the families whose home burned to the ground belongs to Greg Meneshian. After dropping his kids off Monday, he said he's just "trying to concentrate with work and school and try to bring things as normal as possible.

"It's going to be tough but doable," he said.

While the kids and staff were away, the district campuses underwent a thorough cleaning and none sustained any significant damage.

The district will also provide support for students and staff who were severely impacted by the blaze.

"We have been pushing out a number of resources for parents and our staff and our teachers relative to how to talk to kids, how to listen to kids on trauma resources. We have a number of counseling resources nearby," Superintendent Dr. Dan Stepenosky said.

Stepenosky said he's petitioning the state to keep the funding for the days the schools were closed. He's also hoping the district will not have to add the days missed to the end of the regular school year. An answer from the state is expected in a couple of weeks.
