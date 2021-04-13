data journalism

California community colleges saw drop in enrollment during pandemic

Santa Ana College appears to have been hit particularly hard with a decrease twice that of the state.
By and Grace Manthey
EMBED <>More Videos

California community colleges saw drop in enrollment during pandemic

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) -- Community college enrollment dropped statewide during the pandemic according to data from the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office. Santa Ana College saw the largest decrease in the number of students enrolled, though administrators at SAC said their own data paints a slightly different picture.

Better access to financial aid, a flexible schedule and less stress are some of the reasons registered nursing student Elsie Burn said she chose the community college route.

"Being a single mom and not making as much money to go to a private college, I feel like community college was my savior," Burn said.

The numbers show that across the state, community colleges saw a nearly 17% drop in enrollment from Fall 2019 to Fall 2020. The decrease for Santa Ana College was twice that of the state, at 34%.



"Yeah, it's pretty surprising to me to hear those numbers," Burn said.


Having trouble viewing this table? Click here to open in a new window.

The school's Interim President, Dr. Marilyn Flores, said Monday that data was incomplete because it didn't include no-credit or late-start students.

"We are down, but we're down about 12%," Flores said.

She also said the pandemic hit Santa Ana College hard. There was a drop of about 1,200 students.

"Some of it may have been because they had to go back to work and their parents maybe have lost their job. So, somehow, the pandemic created a loss. It could've been the loss of a loved one. It could've been the loss of a job. It could've been the loss of a home and so we know that that is impacting our students," Flores said.

Administrators at SAC said they were working to help students with access to technology, food and face-to-face training where possible, in addition to increased financial assistance from state funding.

Burn said she hoped to encourage others to take advantage of the opportunities she discovered here.

"I want to think about my role in the community and how I can encourage people and hopefully from them hearing this, it'll encourage them to go back to school and seek the counsel and assistance from a community college," Burn said.

Administrators hoped to help increase student enrollment by creating more of a college community atmosphere with the help of their new Johnson Student Center which was scheduled to open this summer.

Flores said SAC will be resubmitting enrollment numbers and the data should reflect that update by April 20.

MORE | College students sue universities, ask for refunds over online learning
EMBED More News Videos

"The fact that the schools couldn't have foreseen it, it's understandable. But it's really not a defense. I mean, they promised and collected money for in person education. They didn't deliver it."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsanta anaorange countydata journalismeducationcoronaviruscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DATA JOURNALISM
Hard-hit LA County communities among lowest vaccinated, data shows
Illegal dumping cleanup requests tripled in LA since 2017, report says
These CA counties are way ahead in vaccinations
INTERACTIVE: In-depth look at CA-Mexico border situation
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kristin Smart case: Paul Flores arrested for murder
How to handle canceled Johnson & Johnson appointment
Palmdale hiker found safe after going missing in Angeles National Forest
Officer who shot Daunte Wright, Brooklyn Center police chief resign
FDA, CDC call for 'pause' on J&J COVID-19 vaccine
Officer who shot Jacob Blake has returned to duty, chief says
Stable caring for horses injured in Ontario explosion in need of help
Show More
'Breakthrough' COVID cases: When the virus beats the vaccine
What the J&J vaccine suspension means for you
City of LA now offering COVID shots to people 16 and over
San Diego Zoo employee bitten by venomous snake
Youngest students return to some LAUSD campuses
More TOP STORIES News