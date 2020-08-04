Coronavirus California

California officials outline guidelines for some elementary schools to resume in-person learning

By
California public health leaders on Monday outlined guidelines for how some elementary schools across the state may return to in-person instruction.

Schools in counties on the state's COVID-19 watch list can apply for waivers that would allow them to conduct in-person learning if they meet certain health requirements to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The waiver would only apply to transitional kindergarten to sixth grade classes, even if the school has additional grades. Under current state guidelines, districts on the watch list will only be able to do distance learning without the waiver.

EMBED More News Videos

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced new guidelines Friday to determine which school districts are allowed to reopen classrooms in the fall.



In a statement in which the waiver program was announced, the California Department of Public Health cited new data that shows young children were far less likely to shed and transmit the virus.

Schools that apply for the waiver must have reopening plans that include, at minimum, a plan for cleaning and disinfection, face covering requirements, health screenings, physical distancing guidelines and small class sizes.

Schools and counties whose COVID-19 case rates are more than 200 cases per 100,000 people will not be considered for the waiver. It is unlikely that any school district within L.A. County will be able to apply.
