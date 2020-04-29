Reopening California: State considering July school start sparks controversy, backlash

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=6108355" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

#DisneyMagicMoments lets you experience the magic of Disney wherever you may be. Enjoy Disney, Pixar, Star Wars, Marvel, and National Geographic with stories, videos and activities to inspire imagination and discovery among kids, fans, and families alike.