In The Community

Celebrating Dr. Seuss' birthday in San Fernando

By
SAN FERNANDO, Calif. (KABC) -- Reading is so important especially for children, and Morningside Elementary School decided to highlight it in a special way.

"Read Across America is a national event that occurs annually, and generally it's celebrated on Dr. Seuss' birthday," said Lowell Bernstein, principal at Morningside Elementary. "We wanted to kind of turn it on it's head a little bit and do something different and bring it home a little bit more. So we decided to do Read Across San Fernando for the entire week of what is usually Read Across America Day."

The school invited people from all different professions to read to the children, and one reader incorporated a little music.

"There are a lot of correlations with music and reading of musical notes, and if I come back I'm going to do a little reading activity with notes this time," said Stephen Giraldo, a musician with an education background.

This pre-k class got very excited for every reader that came in, and their teacher wants to keep that excitement alive.

"They're not reading yet, but they'll eventually become readers. and we want them to grow a love of reading," said Maria Carrillo, pre-k teacher at Morningside Elementary. "I tell the parents there's no app to replace your lap, so I want them to be reading every night to their children, you know books that they enjoy reading time after time."

Morningside Elementary School loved hosting their first Read Across San Fernando event and will be continuing this tradition in the years to come.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationsan fernandosan fernando valleycommunity journalistchildrenkindergarteneducationpre schoolreadingkids dayin the community
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
IN THE COMMUNITY
Incumbent LA City Councilman David Ryu appears headed to a runoff with challenger Nithya Raman
Long Beach students and parents celebrate re-opening of school playgrounds
Korner K'nafeh: Middle Eastern sweets now in Northridge
SURPRISE! 50 free bikes delivered to Inglewood first grade class
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 additional cases of coronavirus confirmed in LA County
22M Californians eligible for free COVID-19 testing
Infant girl found dead in bathroom stall at park in Pasadena
Wild chase on sparking wheels ends in foot race on 5 Fwy
3 UCLA students being tested for coronavirus, self-isolating
CSU suspends study-abroad programs in Italy, China and South Korea
Video: Girl attacked, robbed by gang of teens
Show More
Monday super moon will be one of 2020's closest, biggest
2-legged dog 'Lt. Dan' finalist for Cadbury bunny contest
President Trump signs $8.3B bill to fight coronavirus in US
Health officials confirm Las Vegas' first case of novel coronavirus
US coronavirus death toll hits 12 as testing on cruise ship begins
More TOP STORIES News