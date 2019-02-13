Cerritos College offers 2 years of free tuition

NORWALK, Calif. (KABC) --How'd you like to get two years of free college tuition? Cerritos College has announced a new program to do just that.
Cerritos Complete, California College Promise program, goes beyond the programs across the state that offer one year of free college tuition.
It offers two years of free education as well as student support services to help transition into and complete the program on time.
For all the details and requirements, visit www.cerritos.edu/cerritos-complete.
We launched a major announcement today! #CerritosComplete #PromiseProgram is now offering #twoyearsfree of community college starting in the summer of 2019. For more information about our program click the link in the bio or visit https://t.co/JcbGBCIfB6 #cerritoscollege pic.twitter.com/jXCU3XjoT3— cerritoscollege (@cerritoscollege) February 12, 2019