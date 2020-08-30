LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A pregnant Lancaster teacher is on bedrest at the hospital while waiting to deliver her second baby - but she hasn't let that stop her from teaching.
Janet Udomratsak teaches third graders at Tierra Bonita Elementary.
She's been hospitalized for the past seven weeks, being monitored for a condition that puts her at risk of premature labor.
So when school started, she went back into the virtual classroom, teaching class via Zoom from a chair by her bed, with an image of a classroom as a backdrop.
"My heart and my desire is to always be with the kids and do whatever I can to make sure they're getting the best education possible," she said. "So I wanted to start the year off and be with them and make sure they knew that I was there for them."
Visits from her husband and her 5-year-old are limited because of coronavirus protocols. She's expected to deliver next month.
Class is in session for Lancaster teacher despite hospitalization
A pregnant Lancaster teacher who is hospitalized on bed rest hasn't let her medical condition stop her from teaching remote classes for her third graders.
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News