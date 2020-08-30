Class is in session for Lancaster teacher despite hospitalization

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A pregnant Lancaster teacher is on bedrest at the hospital while waiting to deliver her second baby - but she hasn't let that stop her from teaching.Janet Udomratsak teaches third graders at Tierra Bonita Elementary.She's been hospitalized for the past seven weeks, being monitored for a condition that puts her at risk of premature labor.So when school started, she went back into the virtual classroom, teaching class via Zoom from a chair by her bed, with an image of a classroom as a backdrop."My heart and my desire is to always be with the kids and do whatever I can to make sure they're getting the best education possible," she said. "So I wanted to start the year off and be with them and make sure they knew that I was there for them."Visits from her husband and her 5-year-old are limited because of coronavirus protocols. She's expected to deliver next month.