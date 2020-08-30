Education

Class is in session for Lancaster teacher despite hospitalization

A pregnant Lancaster teacher who is hospitalized on bed rest hasn't let her medical condition stop her from teaching remote classes for her third graders.
By ABC7.com staff
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- A pregnant Lancaster teacher is on bedrest at the hospital while waiting to deliver her second baby - but she hasn't let that stop her from teaching.

Janet Udomratsak teaches third graders at Tierra Bonita Elementary.

She's been hospitalized for the past seven weeks, being monitored for a condition that puts her at risk of premature labor.

So when school started, she went back into the virtual classroom, teaching class via Zoom from a chair by her bed, with an image of a classroom as a backdrop.

"My heart and my desire is to always be with the kids and do whatever I can to make sure they're getting the best education possible," she said. "So I wanted to start the year off and be with them and make sure they knew that I was there for them."

Visits from her husband and her 5-year-old are limited because of coronavirus protocols. She's expected to deliver next month.
