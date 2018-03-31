COOL KIDS

Cool Kid Ben Indeglia teaches Compton students about robotics

EMBED </>More Videos

Ben Indeglia teamed up with Compton schools to help teach robotics to students who were never exposed to the science before. (KABC)

By
COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) --
Cool Kid Ben Indeglia is proof that just one person can make a big difference. He took his passion for robotics and teamed up with the Compton Unified School District to help teach robotics to students who were never exposed to this particular science before.

Nearly every Saturday, you'll find Indeglia teaching young kids about robotics.

"It's really exciting, and it's even more exciting when the kids not only first see the robot move but have the robot do exactly what they want to do," the 18-year-old senior said.

This all started three years ago when Indeglia realized he was fortunate to learn robotics at New Roads School in Santa Monica.

"I decided hey, what if I went to a place where probably kids don't have a robotics program and tried to implement one there," he said.

Ben chose Compton, and after teaming up with his former 8th-grade teacher, he started a GoFundMe campaign and purchased equipment for 20 students.

Now, the program includes about 200 kids at more than 20 schools with the help of grant funding.

"They're learning all of the fundamental concepts, loops and decisions and switches. In their minds, they can kind of see themselves doing this as a career," said Danny Figueroa, a teacher at New Roads Middle School.

"It's really challenging and exciting," said student Lilian Ramirez.

"It's like, it's a light in my life," said another student, Kimberly Bravo.

"All of these kids are really great and really know what they're doing already. They just need to have a small amount of exposure to this world of STEM and robotics," Indeglia said.

Luther Williams, the head of New Roads School, describes Ben as "the coolest."

"He is incredibly bright but he is humble and he is a doer," Williams added.

This Cool Kid has been working with teachers and volunteers, who will take over the program this fall when he attends the University of Chicago to study biological sciences.

"The program will still be running smoothly and seamlessly and it will continue to grow and expand without me," Indeglia said.

Learn more about Indeglia on Vista L.A. Saturday at 1 p.m. on ABC7.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationcool kidssciencetechnologyrobotsschoolSanta MonicaComptonLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COOL KIDS
Cool Kid Jonas Corona wants kids to love what they see in the mirror
Cool Kid Victor Sanchez-Hernandez helps classmates find college opportunities
Cool Kid Jake Dyne of Calabasas dreams of being a business leader
Cool Kid Taylor Perez volunteers to help the elderly
ABC7 Cool Kid volunteers with SoCal cancer support group
More cool kids
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News