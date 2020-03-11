Education

Coronavirus: UCLA canceling in-person classes, holding sporting events without fans

By ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- UCLA is joining a growing wave of schools and universities that are canceling in-person classes and shifting to online instruction to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The shift also means home sporting events will be held on the Westwood campus without fans in attendance.

The school has no confirmed cases at this time, according to Chancellor Gene D. Block.

Still, starting Wednesday in-person classes will be suspended "wherever possible" and switched to online platforms at least through April 10, which is the end of the second week of the spring quarter.



Winter quarter exams will be offered remotely, the school says. The campus itself, including housing, hospitals and laboratories, will remain open, but nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people will be canceled.

That includes sporting events on campus, which "will be largely spectator-free through April 10 and limited to individuals essential to safely and effectively managing events."

"For our entire community, please also remember that COVID-19 is clearly going to disrupt and change our schedules, habits and lives for the foreseeable future," Block wrote. "This will not be a perfect transition; however, it will not change who we are and what we do."

All around the country, public schools and universities are canceling classes or shifting to online-only instruction in an effort to contain the outbreak.

There have been more than 118,000 cases of coronavirus diagnosed worldwide, with more than 4,200 deaths. In the United States, there have been more than 950 cases, with more than two dozen deaths.

The University of Southern California is testing an online-only model for a week in case it has to shift for the longer term. Schools like Stanford, Duke, Princeton and Columbia are also shifting partly or fully to online-only classes.
