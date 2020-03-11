Education

Coronavirus: UCLA, USC, LMU shifting to online-only classes, holding sporting events without fans

By ABC7.com staff
WESTWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- UCLA, USC and Loyola are joining a growing wave of schools and universities that are canceling in-person classes and shifting to online instruction to help contain the coronavirus outbreak.

The shift also means home sporting events will be held on the UCLA and USC campuses without fans in attendance.

The University of Southern California this week was already testing an online-only model for a week in case it has to shift for the longer term.

Then Tuesday night, USC officials announced the online classes would continue for another week after spring recess, from March 22 to March 29.

"We encourage students not to return to campus during this time, but to take their classes remotely," the school said.

Sporting events would also be held without spectators at USC, although the school said it would make some exceptions for families of the athletes. The events will be streamed for students to watch.

Additionally, Loyola Marymount announced it is moving classroom instruction to the online format from March 16 to March 31. The school is on spring break this week and faculty members are testing out the technology. The school's three campuses, in Westchester, Playa Vista and downtown Los Angeles, remain open and operational. There have not been any suspected cases of coronavirus at LMU.

UCLA also has no confirmed cases at this time, according to Chancellor Gene D. Block.

Still, starting Wednesday in-person classes will be suspended "wherever possible" and switched to online platforms at least through April 10, which is the end of the second week of the spring quarter.


Winter quarter exams will be offered remotely, the school says. The campus itself, including housing, hospitals and laboratories, will remain open, but nonessential gatherings of more than 100 people will be canceled.

That includes sporting events on campus, which "will be largely spectator-free through April 10 and limited to individuals essential to safely and effectively managing events."

"For our entire community, please also remember that COVID-19 is clearly going to disrupt and change our schedules, habits and lives for the foreseeable future," Block wrote. "This will not be a perfect transition; however, it will not change who we are and what we do."

All around the country, public schools and universities are canceling classes or shifting to online-only instruction in an effort to contain the outbreak.

There have been more than 118,000 cases of coronavirus diagnosed worldwide, with more than 4,200 deaths. In the United States, there have been more than 950 cases, with more than two dozen deaths.

Schools like Stanford, Duke, Princeton and Columbia are also shifting partly or fully to online-only classes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationwestwoodlos angeleslos angeles countyuclacoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Stolen Land Rover flips on side, trapping suspect after DTLA police chase
Coachella, Stagecoach festivals postponed over coronavirus concerns
Suit aims to force LA city, county to provide more homeless services
Coronavirus SoCal updates: New case reported in LA County
Super Tuesday 2 results: Biden projected to win Michigan, Miss., Mo.
12-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in South Los Angeles
South Gate brother-sister duo create candle business that reflects their culture
Show More
SoCal storm: Semi hydroplanes on 10 Fwy in Colton
Baby dies at hospital after possible DUI crash; 2 other children critical
Man arrested after store clerk killed in Whittier
Coronavirus: Researchers say possible vaccine needs testing
LAX workers take matters into their own hands amid COVID-19 threat
More TOP STORIES News