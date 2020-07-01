children

Tarzana couple creates book to help children cope with coronavirus pandemic

Callie and Leo Silva wanted to help comfort children during the pandemic with a book.
By
TARZANA, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- As the pandemic continues, children may be more at risk of experiencing anxiety according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That's why Callie and Leo Silva, wrote a book called "Stay Home Superheroes."

"We created it to help normalize social distancing for kids, and everything that we're having to go through as adults and also the children are having to go through. Like washing your hands and staying six feet apart and wearing your mask," said Callie Silva.

Their book follows a young boy named Jax, who now has to stay home because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although he's sad, his mom explains to him that he is a superhero because he is saving lives by staying home and by incorporating other practices like washing his hands.

Even though the Silva's do not have children of their own right now, they have many nieces and nephews. Jax's character was inspired by their nephew, Jaxon, who also lives in the San Fernando Valley area.

The couple said they want to further help those affected by the coronavirus by donating 10% of the proceeds.

"One of our goals was to be able to help our community. So, we decided to direct some of the proceeds of the sale of the book to the Mayor's Fund," said Leo Silva.

