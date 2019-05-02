Crenshaw High School student surprised with scholarship from Michael Jordan's Wings program

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Crenshaw High School student didn't expect a shoe box to change her life -- but it did.Kaya Buckley was handed a simple blue box with the word "Wings" on it.Inside, a certificate signed by "His Airness," Michael Jordan, notifying her that she had been granted a full scholarship to the college of her choice.The Jordan Brand Wings Scholars Program has sent more than 200 students to college on full rides since 2015.Kaya will be the first person in her family to go to college.The teen is part of the Community Coalition's youth program, South Central Youth Empowered Thru Action.