Eyewitness This: Critics claim draft of CA ethnic studies curriculum is anti-Semitic

The California schools superintendent says a proposed statewide ethnic studies curriculum will undergo revisions after Jewish groups called it anti-Semitic.Members of the Jewish Caucus say the draft of the curriculum includes African American, Native American, Latin American and Arab American studies, but effectively erases the Jewish American experience. The Instructional Quality Commission is scheduled to review more than 5,000 public comments and recommend changes next month. The proposed course would be a graduation requirement in all California high schools.