Coronavirus California

California State University campuses start fall semester with online instruction

California State University students across the state are returning to school Monday, but will do so in virtual classrooms.
By

CSU students across the state are returning to school with online instruction as campuses remain closed through fall semester due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's back to school for the largest university system in the country. California State University students across the state are set to start the fall semester Monday as most classes will be held online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

CSU Chancellor Timothy White acknowledged this is the first time in the university's history that most classes with the exception of labs will be held online.

In May, White announced the system's 23 campuses will continue with online instruction.

After working on online lesson plans for months, CSU officials say instructors will be more prepared now than in the spring.

RELATED: California State University campuses to remain closed through fall semester, online instruction to continue

Other aspects of campus life have changed as well. CSU residence halls will be at less than half of its typical capacity, and following physical distancing guidelines, most dorms will be singles.

The chancellor believes the new way of life will continue even after the coronavirus pandemic ends.

White said the CSU system will follow the science and data, and is anticipating another wave of COVID-19 cases in the fall.

On top of COVID-19 concerns, the CSU system is encouraging students to get the flu shot.

CSU will not be discounting tuition despite the online learning model.

The CSU campuses moved to virtual learning in March due to the pandemic.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationcaliforniaeducationcoronavirus californiacoronaviruscsucoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS CALIFORNIA
COVID-19: 8 additional deaths, 1,098 new cases reported
OC taken off CA coronavirus watchlist
Watch list: CA counties where COVID-19 is getting worse
Live updates from public health officials on COVID pandemic
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAFD firefighter missing after trip to Mexico
OC removed from state's coronavirus watch list
Vigil held for 17-year-old fatally shot in South LA
Protesters march after Wisconsin police shoot man in back
Kellyanne Conway to leave White House at end of the month
Vanessa Bryant shares touching tribute on Kobe's birthday
Water main break causes some flooding on UCLA campus
Show More
Irvine company reaps benefits of cooling technology
LNU Lightning Complex 2nd largest wildfire in CA history
Trump's sister criticizes president in newly released secret recordings
Murdered soldier from Chino laid to rest in SoCal
Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News