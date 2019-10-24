Education

CSU Fullerton investigating fraternity's social media post containing racial slur

By
FULLERTON, Calif. (KABC) -- Cal State University Fullerton administrators are investigating a flyer containing a racial slur more than a week after it hit social media.

The N-word was part of the announcement for a fundraiser by Phi Sigma Kappa (PSK). It was a watermark on the bottom right corner.

CSUF staff said the post hit social media on Oct. 14.

On Wednesday of the following week, the vice president of student affairs, Harry Le Grande, said an investigation was still underway.

Le Grande said the student behind it told staff it was supposed to be a joke.

"He came forward, said it was about two in the morning. He and another person were thinking, 'What's the worst thing we can do to get our fraternity disbanded from campus?' And then they put this flyer with the watermark on it. He thought he had allegedly removed the watermark, but obviously that didn't happen," Le Grande said.

Brandon Saunders was a third-year student here. He heard about the post from his friends.

"It was a little disturbing," Saunders said, adding, "I'm not really that surprised."

According to a post on the fraternity's Instagram account apologizing for the flyer, PSK's, "Exec Board, Philanthropy Chair, and actives were unable to identify this derogatory edit before it was shared from the individual who created it, to be posted publicly."

The post goes on to say, when members found out, they voted to expel the person who created it.

Later that week, PSK added to the Instagram post:

"We have reached out to our national headquarters to request a full membership review in order to evaluate each member to ensure that our fraternity's values are upheld by each individual."

Saunders said things like this happened when there weren't enough black leaders on university campuses.

"It's not enough black representation here for us to feel comfortable, for us to feel like we're accepted. It just feels like, 'Oh we're just adding you here just for the numbers,"' Saunder said, adding, "hire more teachers, hire more professors who are associated with the African-American community and that will better represent us.

A week after the post, the school's Black Student Union held a town hall to address the current campus climate.

Olamide Ola-Isola was at the meeting Monday.

"It's not only like in Cal State, I think like everywhere meetings like this are needed, but at the same time, at the end of it, you just feel like nothing is going to get done because it's going to keep going the same way," Ola-Isola said.

In a letter, university president Fram Virjee informed the Titan community of the post saying, "Hate and racism is not acceptable at Cal State Fullerton. Ever."

A CSUF spokesperson said black students have made up about 2% of the school's population for the last decade.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfullertonorange countyfraternitycsu fullertonracisminstagram
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Power shutoffs could affect over 300K Edison customers amid fire danger
SoCal Edison power outage interactive map
Santa Ana winds: Thursday's wind event may be strongest this season
'Have You Seen This Man?' podcast tracks child killer with SoCal ties
Always redesigning packaging to be inclusive of transgender customers
House committee investigating affair allegations against Rep. Katie Hill
Research finds rats can learn to drive, and even find it relaxing
Show More
LAFC, Galaxy go head-to-head in crosstown playoff rivalry
Santa Ana detectives find no evidence bullying led to suicide of 10-year-old girl
Report: Firefighters were overwhelmed by Woolsey Fire's speed
House passes bill making animal cruelty a federal felony
2 dead, including suspect, in shooting at Long Beach bar
More TOP STORIES News