CSUN gets $2.1 million anonymous gift to support Armenian Studies

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cal State Northridge received an anonymous $2.1 million gift.
The money was donated to support its Armenian Studies Program and special collection holdings.
Among the holdings are archives of Armenian families that date back to the pre-World War I Ottoman period.
The school says the funds will be used to establish an endowed directorship in Armenian Studies in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures.
