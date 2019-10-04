Education

CSUN gets $2.1 million anonymous gift to support Armenian Studies

NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Cal State Northridge received an anonymous $2.1 million gift.

The money was donated to support its Armenian Studies Program and special collection holdings.

Among the holdings are archives of Armenian families that date back to the pre-World War I Ottoman period.

The school says the funds will be used to establish an endowed directorship in Armenian Studies in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Literatures.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationnorthridgelos angeles countycsu northridgeeducationmoneyschoolgiftsdonationsstudents
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX to end curbside pick-ups by rideshare companies, taxis
Top 7 taco spots in SoCal, submitted by ABC7 viewers
Las Vegas shooting victim still fighting to recover two years later
Moreno Valley: Videos emerge showing fights at another middle school
Trash piling up in Silver Lake, getting worse, residents say
Truck driver sought in West Covina hit-and-run caught on tape
OC Auto Show highlighting 2020 models, including electric cars
Show More
Car barely misses man as it plows into office in NY: VIDEO
Dodgers launching bid for World Series title
James Franco's ex-students sue alleging sexual impropriety
Come aboard the biggest fire boat on the West Coast
Eddie Murphy returns to big screen with new comedy
More TOP STORIES News