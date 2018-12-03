Dodgers, United Healthcare help renovate LA school's field

It was a home run for volunteerism at Nightingale Middle School in Los Angeles.The LA Dodgers and United Healthcare teamed up for the sixth annual Day of Service and Play.The event is designed to promote fitness.The organizations donated $30,000 to renovate the school's all-purpose field.Renovations included new sod, irrigation and murals.At least 100 volunteers pitched in for the project.The first event on the new field will be a baseball clinic, featuring Dodger alumni.This project is the latest in United Healthcare's "Do Good. Live Well" program, a volunteer initiative to help prevent obesity.