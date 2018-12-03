EDUCATION

Dodgers, United Healthcare help renovate LA school's field

LOS ANGELES --
It was a home run for volunteerism at Nightingale Middle School in Los Angeles.



The LA Dodgers and United Healthcare teamed up for the sixth annual Day of Service and Play.

The event is designed to promote fitness.

The organizations donated $30,000 to renovate the school's all-purpose field.

Renovations included new sod, irrigation and murals.

At least 100 volunteers pitched in for the project.

The first event on the new field will be a baseball clinic, featuring Dodger alumni.

This project is the latest in United Healthcare's "Do Good. Live Well" program, a volunteer initiative to help prevent obesity.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationschoolLos Angeles DodgersvolunteerismLos Angeles
EDUCATION
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
Hawaii preschoolers served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Calabasas schools reopen after Woolsey Fire
Wisconsin school district: Free speech protects those in viral photo
More Education
Top Stories
Lancaster abuse case: Unsealed transcripts detail boy's torture
Death of 4-year-old girl at South LA home investigated as homicide
Man fatally shot by security guard at Hollywood Walgreens
LIVE: George H.W. Bush's casket arrives at US Capitol
SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launches satellites, cremated remains into orbit
Average gas price drops for 40th consecutive day in LA County
Veteran recently diagnosed with cancer loses home in Woolsey Fire
Man wounded in officer-involved shooting in Rialto
Show More
Repairs begin on PCH damaged by Woolsey Fire
1 child dead, 40 injured in bus crash carrying youth team
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
Hawaii preschoolers served Pine-Sol instead of apple juice
Secret Santa pays off $29K in layaway items at Walmart
More News