Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment

A charter school in Eagle Rock abruptly shut down, leaving more than 100 students without a place to go Thursday morning.

EAGLE ROCK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A charter school in Eagle Rock abruptly shut down, leaving more than 100 students without a place to go Thursday morning.

Trustees for PUC iPrep Charter Academy voted Wednesday night to close the school due to low enrollment.

At least 200 students need to be enrolled for charter schools to run - PUC iPrep only had around 114, school officials said. In addition, parents said that some teachers failed to show up and other school officials quit unexpectedly.

"It's traumatizing for them. They were so excited and now they have no school. Where are they going to go now?" said Mirian Rios, a parent.

The closure went into effect Thursday morning, leaving parents and students in a lurch.
