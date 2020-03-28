Education

Earth Hour 2020: Cities around the world celebrate digitally amid coronavirus pandemic

Earth Hour is an event that encourages participation in fighting climate change. (Shutterstock)

Each year, thousands of cities around the world recognize Earth Hour by having landmarks go dark and asking residents to turn off their lights.

Earth Hour, an event that encourages participation in fighting climate change, will look different in 2020 as the world faces an unprecedented battle against the coronavirus pandemic.

Instead, the World Wildlife Fund, which organizes the event, is advising that Earth Hour is celebrated digitally on Saturday.

"Now is not the time to pause our collective work, but a time to respond more creatively, work more collaboratively, and listen and adapt more effectively," the Earth Hour website reads.

WWF offers plenty of ways for individuals to participate online.

  • Switch off for an hour at home. Turn off all non-essential lights at home and be creative! Play a board game by candlelight or camp out in the backyard.
  • Tune in to an on-the-night livestream. The WWF is offering several livestreamed events throughout the day, including educational videos featuring Sir David Attenborough and yoga sessions.
  • Sign the "Voice for the Planet" petition. The WWF says this will let leaders know that you demand political action to combat climate change.


    • Earth Hour takes place at 8;30 p.m. local time.
    Report a correction or typo
    Related topics:
    educationu.s. & worldclimate change
    Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
    More Videos
    From CNN Newsource affiliates
    TOP STORIES
    Stimulus checks calculator: How much to expect under rescue bill
    Trump boosts COVID-19 aid, warns governors to be 'appreciative'
    YMCA of OC caring for children of healthcare workers
    Gov. Newsom issues order to halt evictions statewide
    Coronavirus LA: 257 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in LA County
    NYC ER overflowing with patients amid COVID-19 outbreak | VIDEO
    Amazon delivery man caught on video spitting on package in LA
    Show More
    Long Beach police arrest sex assault suspect
    With rent due soon, small businesses face tough choices
    California ranks 46th in COVID-19 testing rates nationwide
    Trump signs $2.2T coronavirus stimulus package after swift votes
    OC health officials release coronavirus cases by city
    More TOP STORIES News