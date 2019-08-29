East LA College student speaks out on benefits of Gov. Newsom's free college initiative

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- Jocelyn Campos, a twenty-year-old student at East Los Angeles College spoke with Governor Gavin Newsom on campus to promote the College Program promise on Thursday.Through this program, from which Campos benefits from, California is offering free tuition for any first-time student attending community college full-time."I haven't had to worry about my tuition during the two years. So, I've focused on the classes," Campos said.Campos also works as a student ambassador at ELAC's college promise center."It's really encouraging because all they ask for is for you be a good student," Campos said.Campos had the option of attending U.C. Merced, but turned down her acceptance letter and took the community college route instead."Reason number one was that my family was struggling finacially back then," Campos said.Her family immigrated from Puebla, Mexico and she was born in East Los Angeles.Campos wants to pursue an M.D. and hopes to transfer to a 4-year univesrity next year. She says taking the community college path was the right choice."I don't regret it at all, ELAC has been so amazing, The professors that I've met here have become mentors to me," Campos said. "I got a job on campus and my supervisors are incredibly supportive of everything I do. Community college often has like a bad stigma, but it's really not."