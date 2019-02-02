Dr. Michelle King, a former Los Angeles Unified School District superintendent who announced her cancer diagnosis in January 2018, has died, the district announced Saturday. She was 57."Words cannot begin to describe the sorrow we feel, the love we shared with - and for - Dr. King, and the lasting impact she had on our communities," the LAUSD said in a statement. "Her dedication to uplift every student, family and employee within Los Angeles Unified was second to none."King, a former LAUSD student who worked for the district for 33 years, went on medical leave in September 2017. Four months later, she announced her retirement."We offer our heartfelt condolences to Dr. King's daughters, parents and brother, as well as all of her family and friends whose lives she so deeply and positively touched," the LAUSD said.