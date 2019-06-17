Education

Powerful firecrackers going off near South L.A. school prompt report of bombs exploding

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A report of bombs being detonated near a South Los Angeles school turned out to be several large, powerful firecrackers being set off nearby, police said Monday.

A Los Angeles police bomb squad responded to the area of Maxine Waters Employment Preparation Center, located at 10925 South Central Ave., around 8:55 a.m. after receiving a call about two bombs exploding.

Authorities found a couple of M-80 firecrackers, which AIR7 HD's Scott Reiff said may have been put in a device used to detonate explosives as a precaution.

Clovis Avenue was shut down while police investigated.

An investigation is going.
