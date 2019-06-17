Powerful firecrackers going off near South L.A. school prompt report of bombs exploding

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A report of bombs being detonated near a South Los Angeles school turned out to be several large, powerful firecrackers being set off nearby, police said Monday.A Los Angeles police bomb squad responded to the area of Maxine Waters Employment Preparation Center, located at 10925 South Central Ave., around 8:55 a.m. after receiving a call about two bombs exploding.Authorities found a couple of M-80 firecrackers, which AIR7 HD's Scott Reiff said may have been put in a device used to detonate explosives as a precaution.Clovis Avenue was shut down while police investigated.An investigation is going.