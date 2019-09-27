Education

Florida teacher probed after quiz refers to President Trump as 'idiot'

A classroom is seen in this undated file photo.

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla. -- A Florida middle school teacher is being investigated after a parent complained a quiz she gave students referred to President Donald Trump as an "idiot."

The principal at the Palm Beach Gardens school sent a letter to parents apologizing and saying the teacher has been reassigned as administrators investigate the incident. The Palm Beach County school district shared with The Associated Press the content of the letter sent by Watson B. Middle School Principal Phillip D'Amico.

The multiple-choice question of the quiz said "45th Pres; 2017; Republican; Real Estate businessman; Idiot," giving the option to choose among Donald Trump, Richard Nixon, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan. The class was Computer Applications.

D'Amico said the question was "demonstrated an unacceptable lack of good judgment on the part of the teacher."
