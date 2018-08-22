EDUCATION

Fun facts about Dr. Seuss in honor of his 114th birthday

EMBED </>More Videos

We're celebrating Dr. Seuss with fun facts about him and his books that you may not have known. (CCG)

Theodor Seuss Geisel, known around the world as the beloved children's author Dr. Seuss, would have turned 114 years old Friday. His birthday is now recognized as Read Across America Day, where children all over the country celebrate their love of reading and learning.


Today, we're celebrating Dr. Seuss with five facts about his life you may not have known.


1. Theodor Seuss Geisel says he adopted the pen name "Dr. Seuss" because he was saving his real name for the Great American Novel he intended to write one day.


2. Dr. Seuss was not a doctor. He briefly studied English literature at Oxford after graduating from Dartmouth, but instead became a cartoonist. In 1955, Dartmouth awarded him an honorary doctorate.



3. Only four of the 44 books Dr. Seuss wrote and illustrated are written in prose.


4. Dr. Seuss wrote "The Cat in the Hat" because he was concerned about kids learning to read. A publisher reportedly challenged him to "Write me a story that first-graders can't put down!"


5. Dr. Seuss has received two Emmys, a Peabody award and a Pulitzer Prize (special citation).

Happy Birthday, Dr. Seuss!
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationchildrenbooksdistractionfeel good
EDUCATION
10-year-old punished for calling teacher 'ma'am'
LAUSD teachers considering whether to authorize strike
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
Eagle Rock charter school abruptly shuts down amid low enrollment
Back-to-school: Three things kindergartners should know
More Education
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
Show More
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
More News