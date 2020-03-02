Education

Fun facts about the late Dr. Seuss in honor of his 117th birthday

Tuesday is a special day for fans of children's books. Theodor Seuss Geisel, known around the world as the beloved children's author Dr. Seuss, who was born on this day 117 years ago.

His birthday is now recognized as Read Across America Day, where children all over the country celebrate their love of reading and learning.

We're celebrating Dr. Seuss with five facts about his life you may not have known.

American author, artist and publisher Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss, speaks in Dallas, Texas, on April 3, 1987.

1. Theodor Seuss Geisel says he adopted the pen name "Dr. Seuss" because he was saving his real name for the Great American Novel he intended to write one day.

A still from the 2012 film ''The Lorax.''

2. Dr. Seuss was not a doctor. He briefly studied English literature at Oxford after graduating from Dartmouth but instead became a cartoonist. In 1955, Dartmouth awarded him an honorary doctorate.

Author and illustrator Theodor Seuss Geisel, known as Dr. Seuss, reads from his book ''Horton Hears a Who'' to 4-year-old Lucinda Bell at his home in La Jolla, Ca., June 20, 1956.

3. Only four of the 44 books Dr. Seuss wrote and illustrated are written in prose.

A still from the 1966 short ''How The Grinch Stole Christmas.'' It was based off of one of Dr. Seuss' many books written in verse.

4. Dr. Seuss wrote "The Cat in the Hat" because he was concerned about kids learning to read. A publisher reportedly challenged him to "Write me a story that first-graders can't put down!"

The hat worn by The Cat in the Hat adorns Dr. Seuss' posthumous star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame after dedication ceremonies in 2004.

5. Dr. Seuss has received two Emmys, a Peabody Award and a Pulitzer Prize.
