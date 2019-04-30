Assembly members release Blue Ribbon Commission report on early childhood education

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- Recommendations from a California Assembly Blue Ribbon Commission on Early Childhood Education were released on Monday, setting goals for state lawmakers to consider.The recommendations include establishing an "Early Childhood Policy Council," expanding paid family leave to one year, and ensuring low-income families not pay more than 7 percent of their income on early childhood education."We want to make quality, affordable, flexible childcare more accessible to working moms, women of color, even dad's now." said Tonia McMillan, a childcare provider and member of the commission.The commission, formed by Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, is made up of parents, advocates, and child care providers. They spent two years working on the 100-page report.Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed $1.8 billion for early childhood education in his 2019 budget. A member of the commission called the amount an "appropriate start."Other recommendations include paying early childhood providers a wage similar to K-12 teachers, and the creation of a "Families in Crisis Fund" to help families dealing with homelessness, foster care and domestic violence.